Nana Ama McBrown cracked the ribs of many of her followers when she posted a video of her enjoying a large bowl of Jollof rice

In the video, she covered her head with the bowl and walked joyously to the table to dish out her portion of the food

Many people admired her personality as they noted that the video made them laugh hard

A video of Ghanaian actress and Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown eating a large bowl of jollof rice has sparked lots of laughter from people online.

Nana Ama McBrown eats Jollof joyfully

Mrs McBrown Mensah was seen walking into the corridor of the house with a large white bowl shaped like a helmet covering her head.

In the video, she sang and laughed with joy as she approached the table of Jollof rice while walking in style.

She went ahead to clean her bowl with a tissue after taking it off her head. She then dished out a portion of the large Jollof rice into her white bowl.

Nana Ama McBrown revealed in the caption that anytime she is in Kumasi, her friend Rita is whom she orders her favourite Jollof from.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown excited about eating a large bowl of Jollof.

Ghanaians admire Nana Ama McBrown's jovial personality

Many people admired Nana Ama McBrown's personality as they noted that she is a mood.

The video also made many people laugh considering how she walked to the table and hos she placed the bowl on her head.

Khabira Khabira said:

this ur bowl can take everything

#THE-MAYN-KITCHEN# remarked:

dishing the jollof like kwankyen seller

MCeePakkstated:

Asante ni ba Ama and food…can’t love you less

@Nana-Ohemaa papabi stated:

She doesn’t joke with food

Narhna3 stated:

hehehe i taught it was helmet ooo Big Sis

Trish bless commented:

Nana and food na 5&6 like my nephew Josh, ɔde aduane no bɛbɔ nnwom siseɛɛ.

user Francis stated:

sister wankasa wo didi paaa

Owiaba naturals commented:

@Nana A. McBrown you and Jollof rice, enjoy

JULIUSLISTOWELL said:

Empress and food boi

Benedicta_ said:

She’s always Mood. I love her

Nana__Agyei said:

bowl wei de3 kuraba oo

