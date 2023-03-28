Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stole the attention of students at the Labone Senior High School

A video of the students shouting her name and screaming in awe as they spotted her on their campus got many reacting

Many people expressed their admiration at her influence and phenomenal acting in the entertainment industry

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah received a warm welcome when she arrived at the campus of Labone Senior High School.

Jackie Appiah looking elegant as she arrived at Labone SHS. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

In a video that surfaced online, the students came onto the corridors of their classrooms and began screaming and shouting the actress' name the moment they spotted her.

Jackie was present at the school with other casts of the Ghanaian hit series, YOLO.

Also, the Second Gentleman of the United States of America, Douglass Emhoff, was there to speak at the YOLO Youth Town Hall event that took place on March 27, 2023.

Details of her outfit

Dressed in a long white pinafore skirt with handkerchief ends, she styled it with a long-sleeved blue shirt which had folded sleeves.

She rocked a bone-straight frontal lace wig that hung over her backside and along her torso.

The open-back heels she wore were stunning as their silver colour and shiny elements made her entire outfit stand out.

See the video below of Jackie Appiah's warm welcome to Labone SHS.

Ghanaians react to the video of Jackie Appiah's warm welcome at Labone SHS

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have shared their views on the video as they admired how respected the actress is and how influential she has been even to school-going children.

kyttah stated:

Beautiful Jackie ❤️

the_hair_scientists stated:

Efia odo wish she go get this type of hype

i_am_leticia stated:

Where's bla Charles fella

patienceabbey83 remarked:

Gorgeous ❤️❤️

oga_taju commented:

Lovely ❤️

_maxconsult commented:

Nice

fatmoh_mini_mart said:

@adwoalilly look at our school

kusithomas32 commented:

@jackieappiah you’re kanjus give money na

