Talented Kumawood actress Gloria Kani has welcomed two beautiful twin girls into her home

She made the announcement on her Instagram by sharing a lovely picture of the girls dressed in their onesie while laying on their back

Lots of congratulatory messages have poured in for the talented actress as they gush over how beautiful the twins are

Ghanaian actress Gloria Kani stormed the internet with pictures of her new bundle of joy, twin girls.

The Kumawood actress made the announcement on her official Instagram page, @kanigloria.

In the picture, the little girls laid on their backs as they relaxed on the bed with their eyes open.

They had on a short-sleeved baby onesie with golden hearts printed all over it. They had a headband with a bow on the top wrapped around their heads.

She did not reveal the dates they were born, and neither did she do the same for their names.

However, captioning the post, she gave praises to God and hinted that they were home safe after having a successful delivery.

Below is a beautiful picture of Gloria Kani's twin girls.

Below is a picture of Gloria Kani as popular celebrity blogger Zionfelix announced the great news.

Congratulatory messages pour in for the talented actress Gloria Kani

Lots of congratulatory messages have poured in for the talented actress as she shared a beautiful picture of her daughters.

See lovely comments below:

anita_afriyie_music remarked:

Congratulations sweetie ❤️❤️❤️

yvespapabi stated:

All Glory be to God. Hallelujah is thy name….Adorable babies ❤️❤️❤️❤️

iam_vivianokyere stated:

Congrats sis

leebabae1 advised:

Congratulations, my dear…please avoid hair bands for now. They can take pictures with and remove afterwards plssss. Baby's Skull Is Not Fully Formed

mariya07070 commented:

Woooow Glory to be God sweetheart congratulations to you with angels ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ssmaame said:

I tap into this double blessings

judialosca_cashes stated:

Congratulations Ma❤️ God bless and protect you

tishboxgh said:

Congratulations ❤️I tap unto is blessing ❤️❤️❤️

marmeh_pomaa stated:

Congratulations evangelist!

davehammertv said:

Woww.. super Congratulations

