Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari looked stunning in her evening makeup that brightened up the appearance of her face

In the video she advised people not to judge, since religion is between individuals and the God that they serve

Many people commented on the video as they agreed with the statements she made, while others drooled over how gorgeous she looked

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari turned heads on social media with her stunning makeup, black dress and silky hair.

She shared a video on her Instagram page and this got many people admiring her beauty.

Nadia Buari slays in heavy makeup. Image Credit: @iamnadianuari

Nadia Buari tells people not to judge her

Using another video's viral social media sound, the talented actress urged his fervent followers to refrain from judging others.

She said that religion, be it Christianity or Islam, is between individuals and the God they serve.

She stated that the Almighty God does not have secretaries on earth, and neither does He have advocates who would pinpoint whether one goes to hell or heaven.

"First of all, religion is between me and God. God doesn't have any secretaries or advocates on earth for them to judge me to tell me whether I'll be going to hell or heaven. That's it," she said in the video.

Details of Nadia Buari's outfit

She wore a heavy makeup, with the dark eyeliner making her eyes stand out. The lipstick colour and the gloss made her lips fuller and bigger.

She wore a gorgeous black dress, and her frontal lace wig had huge and well-defined curls that hung over her shoulders.

See the video below of Nadia Buari looking stunning in heavy makeup.

Ghanaians react to Nadia Buari's video

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Nadia Buari advising her ardent followers not to judge others.

While many of them sided with the statement she mimicked in the video, many others drooled over her outstanding beauty.

iamnancynadine:

Louder for those at the back✌️

augustus.brown.167:

God doesn’t interfere with anything that has got to do with the will of man

caleb_terngu:

Very factual.

_nadia_buari_nsb:

Tell them for free! ‍♂️

e_fifteen_sa:

How are you still so beautiful

officialvikky8:

You are just sooooooooooooooooo beautiful❤

afr1cangiant:

You most definitely angel, but I know Islam ☪️ is the guide. But we talk about that after you say yes to marrying me ❤️‍❤️‍

mr_ntim:

Look so much like @stephaniebensonlive here

