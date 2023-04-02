Talented Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared an adorable video of she having a chat with her daughter

In the video, the little girl made hand gestures as she told her mother a story while the actress stared at her in admiration

The video has melted the hearts of many people as they admire the chemistry Nadia Buari shares with her daughter

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared a delightfully charming video of herself and her beautiful daughter.

Nadia Buari and her adorable daughter converse. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

In the video, the little girl was seated on her mother's lap with her back facing the camera, so as not to show her face.

With Nadia Buari seated quietly and smiling as her daughter went on and on with her story, one could tell that the actress was enjoying the 'gist'.

The little girl made hand gestures and smiled and flipped her braids as she told her mother a compelling story.

It is not certain what she was telling her mother since there was background music attached to the video.

See the video below of Nadia Buari's daughter 'gisting' her on something important.

Ghanaians react to the adorable video of Nadia Buari chatting with her daughter

senabosede24 opined:

The love in her eyes says a million words.

maame_ama_agyeman stated:

A mother's love, the look in your eyes ❤️❤️❤️

tuttprice said:

These precious moments ❤️❤️

ms.bangz1 said:

I promise, I can’t see her face but I can tell that she looks just like her mom

don.3745 remarked:

Beautiful mother and daughter

hphildah stated:

Wowwwwww...mum ad a beautiful daughter

_e.l.l.a._a commented:

Giving you all the gist

ransford_kemson said:

Bless you and your household ❤️

vera_diamond4 remarked:

So precious❤️

