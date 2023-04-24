Miss Malaika 2020 Jasmine Djang has shared an inspiring video of how she spent her holiday with a Kayaye (head potter) at Madina in Accra

The style influencer bought new clothes and shoes for the hardworking woman from the Northern Region

She looked utterly unrecognisable after flawless makeup at former president Mahama’s son’s party

Miss Malaika 2020 Jasmine Djang has won the admiration of Ghanaians with her philanthropic work at an Eid party organised by Sharaf, the son of former president John Mahama, to mark the end of Ramadan in Accra on April 23, 2023.

In an Instagram post, Jasmine, who is a friend of Sharaf, narrated how she chose a kayeye (head potter) in the busy streets of Madina Market for a complete makeover.

Jasmine and her friend Millicent invited the hardworking kayaye to the lavish end-of-fast party with top dignitaries in attendance.

She shared the video on Instagram with this caption;

Wow, I haven’t been to Madina Market ever since I completed high school so that’s about 5 years. My friend Mildred and I decided to go there today to look for someone special to celebrate this years Eid with and God being so good we found someone special.

Her name is Ajara from the north, a kayayo girl at Madina Market. She explained to us her daily routine and how tedious it is and told us her future plans of going back to her hometown to open a shop for sewing. We told her we were here today to take her to a party we were throwing for our Muslim brothers and sisters and she was excited to join us.

Jasmine said Ajara was so happy at their benevolent gesture that she vowed never to forget that day in her life.

The former beauty queen urged others to go into the streets to support others and do good for people.

Watch the Instagram video shared by Jasmine Djang below

Serwaa Amihere’s sister and other celebrities have commented on the trending video

Some online users have praised the young beauty queen and her friend for showing love to a stranger.

mamiohmyhair

Wow, this is so beautiful God bless you for putting a smile on her face❤️

miss.nasara

@blagogee_m @djangjasmine May Allah bless you guys for putting a smile on her face on this special day. May Allah give you the strength to keep this going

agyeiiwaa

Love this Mame N Milly Bless you Girls ha I’m overly proud of you

franklinashalom

This is beautiful Jas! God bless you

_seh.tty_

This is so beautiful God bless you for your kind heart❤️

khaissah_

Awwww may Allah bless your sweetheart

