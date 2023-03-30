Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared lovely pictures looking exquisite in a black dress

The dress was styled in a ruffle layered mini outfit that flaunted her beautiful and flawless legs

Many of her ardent followers have drooled over the ever-gorgeous actress as she displayed different poses in the pictures

Talented Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has turned heads online with her gorgeous black dress which she slayed in pictures.

Nadia Buari dazzles in a black ruffle layered dress. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Sharing the lovely pictures on her Instagram page, Nadia Buari displayed different poses as she beamed with smiles and acted goofy.

She rocked a black ruffle-layered dress. It was a mini dress that showed off her envious smooth, light skin on her long legs.

The dress had no sleeves, but rather layers of fabric hung over the top of her shoulder.

To make her outfit stand out, she rocked a bright yellow and orange slipper heel. The heels were in colour green and were about six inches long.

She styled her boho knotless braids such that the top middle section was held in a ponytail, with the rest of the long braids allowed to hung across her back with a few pieces hanging in front of her.

See the beautiful pictures of Nadia Buari looking lovely in her black ruffle layered dress below.

People react to the pictures of Nadia Buari looking exquisite in a black dress

realmercyaigbe said:

A Babe

thenanaakyaa said:

Lovely

trust8495 stated:

Best in the game❤️❤️❤️❤️love u

callmibleazi_ stated:

You being down here on earth, I so wonder which angel is in charge of Beauty in heaven❤️

kobbyscott_ remarked:

Peng

mickvitalis said:

Super natural beauty l❤️

iamnancynadine stated:

First slide is giving everything exquisite… third slide is giving a tall glass of fine wine ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh