Natalie Fort, the Host of The Natalie Fort Show on GHOne TV, has been seen rocking her natural hair for the very first time

The switch, which she made in a photo posted on Eid Mubarak Holiday, has excited many of her followers

A number of them confessed that they did not expect to see a full head of natural hair as shown in the picture

GHOneTV's News Anchor and Host of The Natalie Fort Show, Natalie Fort, is always seen with gorgeous hairstyles, wigs and weavons that perfectly suit her face and style.

However, on April 23, 2023, she used the occasion of the Eid Mubarak Holiday to post a never-before-seen photo of her full, luscious and beautiful natural hair as she wished Muslims a blessed holiday.

As depicted by their comments, many of Natalie's followers did not expect her to have a beautiful full head of natural hair as the picture revealed.

Natalie Fort rocking her new natural hair Photo credit: @realnataliefort

Source: Instagram

They, however, seemed thrilled that a leading Ghanaian television personality showcased the beauty of natural African hair.

YEN.com.gh asked Natalie Fort what inspired her decision to switch to natural hair. Her response was:

I just thought to share a photo of myself in my natural hair because, although I love my wigs and enjoy trying out different hairstyles, it was important to me to share my everyday look with my followers. I don’t intend on it being a consistent look, although I’ll rock it from time to time. I have however observed that as Media Personalities, we sometimes unintentionally, but rather often tend to publicize Western stereotypes of beauty.

The GHOne news anchor further added:

I do think it’s important that we also promote more African standards of beauty, and encourage our followers to embrace and showcase that too. It wasn’t necessarily my intention to communicate this through the post I shared, but these are my sentiments in retrospect, and I’m glad my followers embraced it.

Followers of Natalie Fort share their thoughts on her natural hair

Check out some of the beautiful comments social media users have been sharing about the media icon's new hairstyle.

koosei4lyf indicated:

I love the look. You're so beautiful

@djmaestro16 mentioned:

You look very pretty. I don't know why honestly you are very beautiful Madam. God keep you safe and gives you a well deserving partner to love you. I admire will start watching your shows on tv soon

Abena Dwamena:

Is that your natural hair, it's so full and nice

Nelson Gaad-Taab Dinko mentioned:

And I smiled seeing this beautiful face. Shine on sweetheart

See the post below:

