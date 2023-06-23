Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared a lovely moment between herself and her mother while on a flight

In the caption of the post, she noted that her mother's birthday was approaching, and it would be on June 26, 2023

Many of her fervent followers wished her a happy birthday in advance, while others gushed over their natural beauty

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared adorable pictures of herself and her young-looking mother, Hajia Buari, on her social media page.

Nadia Buari and her mother in photos.

Nadia Buari and her mother, Hajia Buari

Actress Nadia Buari shared an adorable moment between herself and her mother while on a flight.

Seated next to each other, she hugged her from the side as Hajia Buari pulled her closer with her other arm.

They were dressed casually with their dark sunglasses on as they smiled in the pictures.

Captioning the post, the star actress hinted that her mother would celebrate her birthday on June 26, 2023.

Below are the lovely pictures of Nadia Buari and her mother, Hajia Buari.

Ghanaians admire Nadia Buari's bond with her mother Hajia Buari

Ghanaians drooled over the natural beauty of Nadia Buari and her mother Hajia Buari, as they complimented them in the comments.

Others also wished her mother a happy birthday in advance as her special day is approaching.

steadyeddy47 said:

Tell Mum she has new boyfriend ooh

iamnancynadinee commented:

Second slide!!!!! In addy shuga grandma ❤️

im_character said:

Beauty and the mother of the Beauty herself

docta_pello stated:

my crush❤️❤️

naanaashun said:

My day too❤️❤️

annpureann remarked:

u both are very beautiful

crosscertified said:

guys l know it’s everyone buh how l wish l talked to @iamnadiabuari like just On a general level like hello Big sis and stuff she is just a legend

