Photos of Nadia Buari looking gorgeous in a wedding gown has melted many hearts on social media as they wished it was a real wedding

In the movie, she was tying the knot with Ramsey Nouah in the unreleased movie called Merry Men 3

Many people drooled over the plush decor used in that particular scene as others admired Nadia Buari's gown

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared pictured from one of the many scenes in a yet-to-be released movie called Merry Men 3.

In the pictures she shared, she was tying the knot to Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah in a plush wedding ceremony.

Nadia Buari weds Ramsey Nouah in Merry Men 3. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari weds Ramsey Nouah in a lavish wedding

In the series of pictures she shared on her verified Instagram page, she was captured wearing a beautiful white wedding gown with a balloon bottom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She wore a star-studded silver crown that was connected to her veil. The veil was see-through and long, creating a large circle behind her.

Plush decor for the wedding

The decor of the event was top-notch. the ceiling was covered with white doves that illuminated the room.

The podium where the Ghanaian actress stood with her future husband had a series of arcs with stars hanging on them that brightened up that space.

See beautiful photos of Nadia Buari getting married to Ramsey Nouah in a movie.

People react to the lavish wedding ceremony between Nadia Buari and Ramsey Nouah

Many of Nadia Buari's fervent followers admired the beautiful bride Nadia Buari made.

Many of them could not believe it was a movie as they had wished it happenend in real life.

chidoxflash commented:

Is so beautiful

iniscodugo said:

Something in me is telling me how I wish it was real it's looks so real

sexyfotografa commented:

Ramsey Noah with the love ❤️…beautiful

afua_lartebea said:

you both look perfect in real life

nimi_ekubo commented:

The decor is mindblowing omo! U guys would have used this for a wedding reception after the movie o instead of wasting this beautiful decor just for movie

gennie_fer_ said:

omg can’t wait

itsvibesangel_ stated:

We are waiting

alexanderboateng commented:

Congratulations

Nadia Buari and her daughter converse in video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nadia Buari shared a video of her having a discussion with her lovely daughter.

In the video, the little girl was seated on the lap of the actress with her back facing the camera so as not to show her full face.

The video melted many Ghanaians' hearts as they admired Nadia Buari's chemistry with her daughter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh