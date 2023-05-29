Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari caught the attention of many as she dazzled in short hair that had dark roots and blonde ends

Her makeup had a natural skin tone and capturing the selfie, she flaunted how beautiful she looked in her new hairdo

Many of her fervent followers drooled over how gorgeous she looked as she shared pictures on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari turned heads online as she dropped pictures rocking short hair.

Nadia Buari slays in short hair. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari rocks short hair in new pictures

Talented actress Nadia Buari flaunted her short hair in a carousel post on her verified Instagram page.

It is not certain whether it was her natural hair she cut to achieve this stunning look. However, the hair had dark roots and blonde ends.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The hair was permed and styled such that a portion of it was layered into a fringe that covered her forehead.

Nadia Buari rocked beautiful makeup that looked natural such that it made her skin glow.

In the selfie photo, only her black short-sleeved top could be seen as she captured the moment with a shelf in the background.

Below are lovely pictures of Nadia Buari rocking short hair.

Ghanaians admire Nadia Buari's new look

Many of Nadia Buari's ardent followers filled the comment section of the post with love and heart eyes emojis to show how much they loved her short hair.

Others also told her how beautiful she looked in short hair as others also hinted that she had taken her new look to a whole new level which was new to them.

iamnancynadinee said:

The fact that her heart is just as beautiful as her face, makes her even more beautiful, more beautiful than words can describe ❤️

payceefranklynmusic stated:

Interesting✌ Off late di3 ❤️

Nadia Buari slays in a wedding gown, ties the knot in Merry Men 3

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Nadia Buari was tying the knot to Ramsey Nouah in a plush ceremony in Merry Men 3.

Many people talked about how beautiful of a bride she was, as they had hoped that it was real.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh