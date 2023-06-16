Ghanaian content creator Erkuah Official and her mother created a sweet, funny video for her fans on her mother's birthday

The TikTok star appreciated her mother's unwavering support, sacrifices, and unconditional love through the video

The duo made a compelling pair in a unique and touching way

Ghanaian TikTok star Janet Offei, known as Erkuah Official's, celebration of her mother's birthday became more than just another day.

She shared the precious moment with her followers on her official TikTok platform.

She also planned an enthralling photoshoot to honour her mother's birthday.

A collage of Erkuah Official and her mother Image credit: @erkuahofficial

Source: Instagram

TikTok star with a massive following celebrated her mother's birthday with a heartwarming message, captivating photoshoot and memorable video.

The footage and images captured their bond's essence and demonstrated their powerful connection.

Each picture captured a moment of joy, laughter, and affection, reflecting Erkuah Official's and her mother's loving relationship.

Their gestures and expressions exuded warmth and tenderness in the video, capturing the attention of her followers.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Erkuah Official and her mother's trending TikTok dance

The photos' genuine emotions struck a chord with the audience. It reminded them of the importance of cherishing their relationships and appreciating those they care about.

Christabel Bassey commented:

Like your real mum? wow, she’s so beautiful… where dem see you from.

gettygetrude commented:

Happy birthday, mama.

Mayaaaa120 commented:

Happy birthday, mamamore good health and blessings.

Essandoh Arhin commented:

I wanted to comment first but watching beautiful mama countless times carried me away.

Mercyokeke commented:

Soo beautiful . Now I see where you got your beauty from.

