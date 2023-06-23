Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has surprised her followers with a mini free advertising spree on her Instagram page

The wealthy actress promoted over 40 startups to her 2.6M followers on IG

These free ads spanned across food, clothing, jewellery, media and body enhancement companies

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is also an entrepreneur. She owns a line of business, including a fully-fledged movie production house called Shakira Movies.

Tracey Boakye has always exhibited strong business acumen. Thus, many pointed out the potential for the businesses she promotes to excel.

Her goodwill towards these business owners did not go unappreciated as they came forth to show their gratitude to her.

A collage of Tracey Boakye Image credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye became the first Ghanaian celebrity with such a massive following on Instagram to freely promote other Ghanaian brands.

Although she did not state the selection criteria, Tracey gave numerous brands with diverse products and services equal representation on her page.

Peeps react to Tracey Boakye's free ads on her 2.6M followers Instagram page

Many, especially the lucky business owners, were stunned by this generous offer from the actress. Praise and adulation have filled the comment section of each business post she made on her page.

gem7beautybar commented:

Bless your kind heart ❤️

mg_eventhome commented:

Thank you, mummy

Shoespicegh commented:

Thanks so much❤️❤️❤️

lisas_kids_care commented:

Thank you so much, mummy. God bless you ❤️I am screaming aww don’t know how to say thank you for this. I appreciate you, mama.

Alltalentstheplanner commented:

God bless you Krobea❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh