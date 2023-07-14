Actor and farmer John Dumelo has expressed interest in cultivating wee in a message on his Twitter account

This comes at the back of Parliament passing the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from what Ghanaians are saying about the Bill and what they think about John Dumelo's stance

Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo has expressed interest in cultivating wee after Parliament passed a Bill to allow for its practice.#

John Dumelo plans to get a licence to cultivate wee. Image Credit: @johndumelo1 and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

John Dumelo shows interest in cultivating wee

In a message on Twitter, John Dumelo said he was excited that the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023 had been passed.

The Bill seeks to decriminalise the cultivation of wee for medicinal and industrial purposes.

"This is a defining moment in Ghana’s history," John Dumelo said.

He further stated that as a farmer, adding ganja to the portfolio of items he harvests for medicinal and industrial purposes is something he is looking forward to.

"God bless Ghana. #idey4u," he concluded his message.

Ghanaians react to John Dumelo's tweet

People quoted replied to John Dumelo's tweet, and others commented, sharing their views on his message and the passage of the Bill.

People believed that once the Bill had been passed, people who were arrested and jailed for its possession should be exonerated. They believed this would decongest the prisons across the country.

@citizenyao stated:

Cultivating ganja is no joke, and definitely one will need a huge capital to acquire the license.

@uncle_bigdreams, a Nigerian said:

In that Bill will not pass second reading in the National Assembly kudos to my adopted country

@phathers1 suggested:

Next is to free up the prisoners convicted over ganja. This will decongest the prisons and boost the agric sector

@Mrskirmishes asked:

Are we producing medicinal/industrial ganja at the moment in Ghana?

@EveliaMamaga said in jest:

Cos I'm a ganja planter. Call me the ganja farmer

@niiwadey said:

Boss, there is nothing exciting about this considering how we all know how corruption is going to mess this up. You don’t start a fire you can’t quench

@NoamesiVon stated:

There should be a designated entity to buy this ganja from it farmers, by so doing there will be very little need to sell it to individuals who may use it for their own agenda or tend to abuse them. We need to create a clear-cut channel or a value chain for such.

@BhimModric pleaded:

Please do employ me to partake in your farming business please @johndumelo

Parliament passes law to allow industrial cultivation of 'wee'

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Parliament of Ghana passed a law to allow for the industrial cultivation of 'wee'.

Known as The amended Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, this Bill will give the Ministry of Interior the sole authority to issue licences for the cultivation of the plant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh