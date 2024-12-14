Actress Martha Ankomah has trashed the public apology by Kumawood actor Lil Win as they appeared in court on Friday, December 13, 2024

According to reports, the actress noted that Lil Win's apology lacked retraction and genuine remorse and was pressing on for the GH¢5 million

However, reports indicate that both parties are working towards resolving the issue amicably

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Actress Martha Ankomah has allegedly rejected Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win's public apology, in the GH¢5 million defamation case currently before the High Court.

Martha Ankomah and Lil Win appear In Court. Image Credit: @marthaankomah and @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Martha and Lil Win clash in court

According to reports, Martha and Lil Win were in court with their legal team on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Reports indicated that during the court proceedings, Martha found Lil Win's apology insufficient, citing its lack of proper retraction and genuine remorse.

As discussions between the two parties continue in hopes of resolving the matter amicably, a new and acceptable public apology is expected to be issued.

The High Court in Accra thereby adjourned the case to February 25, 2025, to allow both parties to finalise settlement terms.

Martha Ankomah leaving the court

Background of the case

The case stemmed from a defamation suit filed by Martha Ankomah on February 14, 2024, against Lil Win following alleged disparaging remarks he made about her in a viral video. In the video, Lil Win allegedly showered insults on the actress and downplayed her significance in the Kumawood industry, provoking a backlash.

In her lawsuit, Martha is demanding GH¢5 million in damages and compensatory and aggravated damages for damaging her reputation. She is also seeking a court order requiring Lil Win to publish a formal apology and retract the defamatory comments with the same level of prominence.

Lil Win and his lawyers have since entered an appearance in court, with both parties exploring an out-of-court settlement.

Martha Ankomah and Lil Win's case explained

Lil Win explains insults on Martha Ankomah

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Lil Win came out to explain the viral video of him allegedly raining insults on Martha Ankomah.

In an interview, the Kumawood star said he was on a movie set when he made the alleged derogatory comments about the actress; hence, people should not have taken the footage seriously.

His explanation came after the actress and her legal team sued Lil Win over the insults meted to her in the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh