Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo showed that his farm is yielding good fruits as he posted inspiring photos on his Instagram page

He shared several pictures of him arranging thousands of eggs in crates as he stated that they arrived on Monday, July 10, 2023, and were sold out in minutes

Many people applauded him while others gave him names such as "incoming agric minister"

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo showed that his farm is indeed flourishing as he displayed thousands of egg crates in a series of pictures.

John Dumelo's egg crates from his farm. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo shows off thousands of crate eggs from his farm

Actor and farmer John Dumelo flaunted the thousands of eggs harvested from his farm as they were neatly arranged on several crates.

Sharing the pictures, he revealed that they arrived safely from his farm on Monday, July 10, 2023.

He also added that the eggs were sold out in minutes when they arrived, as he gave thanks to God for a successful sale.

Mr Dumelo also added that the next batch would be ready next week Monday, he announced on Instagram.

"My fresh eggs arrived yesterday from the farm. Sold out within minutes. God is Good! Next batch will be ready next week Monday. #AgricisGold," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

Below is a carousel post of eggs from John Dumelo's farm.

Ghanaians gush over John Dumelo

Many people took to the comment section to praise John Dumelo for having a successful harvest of the eggs on his farms.

Since Mr Dumelo is into politics, many nicknamed him the "incoming agric minister".

winnietee__event__supplies said:

Well-done dear. Dignity in labour. How I love hardworking men eh.

peakreal1 stated:

Awesome. This man deserves ❤️, can we gather some for him?

melodytsatsu commented:

The eggs look so fresh. But when arranging the crates, it’s 5-6 or 6-5. Where the side is 6, turn the next crate on top to the side of 5. That fits perfectly, to avoid breakages when transporting.All the best

mr_phresh said:

Upcoming Agric minister

derry_onpoint stated:

Hon. Egg seller … Hard working Brother

flashkickk remarked:

I swear only have two role models and you are one bro

milly_kasa said:

Osika, that’s what we call a farmer whose farm just produced. May the good lord bless your hand work.

afua_benyinwa_sey commented:

Tell me you’re rich without telling me you’re rich

official_lellyko said:

Mr Melo. God bless you for your hard work and I'm really proud of you Bro. Keep soaring and shining higher in all your endeavours in Jesus name! Amen ❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh