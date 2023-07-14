Wode Maya called out a fan for chasing clout after he compared his YouTube numbers to that of Sarkodie

This comes after many people on social media celebrated the rapper for achieving one million subscribers on YouTube

The post has generated massive debate as people shared their views

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has lashed out at a fan who claimed Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie took so many years to achieve one million followers on the app.

Wode Maya reacts to a fan comparing him to Sarkodie

According to a tweep, @the_marcoli_boy, Sarkodie, being celebrated for reaching the one million subscriber count on YouTube, is late to the party.

He noted that Wode Maya achieved that feat a long time ago and is even on his way to two million subscribers.

"1 Million Youtube subs in 25 years ei, na Wode Maya Poultry farmer no mpo wc sen. Kabs en numbers game be poor," @the_marcoli_boy wrote on Twitter.

However, reacting to the post, Wode Maya found the fan's comment disrespectful.

He added that the aim of the fan was to get engagement on the social media app.

Below is Wode Maya's reply to the fan on Twitter.

Ghanaians react to a fan comparing Sarkodie's YouTube numbers to Wode Maya

Some people believed that the fan was not disrespecting Sarkodie as Wode Maya insinuated. They were of the view that he was talking about facts.

However, others were not happy with the comparison as they claimed Sarkodie had done a lot for the entertainment industry over the years.

Below are some of the comments:

@Mawunya_ said:

So can't people share their honest opinions anymore?. I don't think it's disrespect....allow people to express themselves on issues. Stop playing the victim game....honest criticism helps a lot, and it sells artiste in a way. See the business aspect of this whole thing. Every critic comes with lots of benefits for the artiste. Sarkodie has been here for more than two decades and needs to be talked about to keep his career relevant

@BawkuCfc stated:

The dude is spitting facts only no disrespect here broooo….

@AnomaDaMesenger said:

He could have 500 subscribers saf the real ones know Obidi b legendary

@Immichaelpower remarked:

It will take ur fav artist 30yrs to achieve this, rest!

@1cRisBlinx stated:

The way you dey always move to wanna land lord deaa.... E no nice koraa..something we for celebrate, Oh naaaa

How long Sarkodie has been on YouTube

Meanwhile, some fans did their research and found out that Sarkodie has not been on YouTube as @the_marcoli_boy claimed.

According to records, the rapper has been on the app since December 2, 2012, making it 11 years in 2023.

Fans remind Yvonne Nelson to celebrate Sarkodie

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson's old tweet in 2021 of her wishing Sarkodie his 32nd birthday went viral.

Many people reacted to the post and anticipated the rapper's 34th birthday wish.

