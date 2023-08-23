Nana Ama McBrown's old video of her prophesying about Selly Galley giving birth to twins has surfaced online

This comes at a time when rumours about Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tiatia have welcomed twins

Congratulatorymessagess poured in as Ghanaians gave praises to God for the miracle

An old video of actress and Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown prophesying that actress Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tiatia would expect twins has resurfaced online.

Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy resurfaces online

The video surfaced amidst rumours that Selly Galley had delivered twins some weeks ago in the US.

In the old video, Nana Ama McBrown disclosed in an interview on Kingdom+ 101.9FM that she had a dream, and God revealed to her that Selly Galley would give birth to twins.

Narrating her encounter with God, The Empress stated that she felt it.

"Yesterday I had... God told me that Selly would have twins," she said.

Mrs McBrown Mensah stated that before she had Baby Maxin, people told her they felt she would give birth to twins. She said that a similar feeling is what Mrs Fiawoo would experience.

"God will do something in her life such that people would cry and be happy for her at the same time."

The Onua Showtime host stated that God will use childbirth to lift her up in life.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown sharing a dream about Selly Galley giving birth to twins.

Ghanaians react to the video of Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy

Congratulatory messages poured in for Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia, while others shared their views on the old video of Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy.

stubbornstaicy said:

In this life, if u don't think bad for others, goodness and mercy shall follow u always

the_bilionaires_wife stated:

May God do for all women who are looking for the fruit of the womb in Jesus' mighty name Ameeeeeeeeen

owusu_sh stated:

In His own time, He makes all things beautiful . Congratulations to you Selly. You’re blessed

ohemaa.blizzy stated:

Awww what God cannot do does not exist congratulations Selly Nana de3 she’s an inspiration to most of us

fisca22 said:

This there anything this God cannot do? God You are too much

ruthadutwumwaaboateng remarked:

Prophetess Nana

iam__ewuraba said:

Omg finally, Congratulations Shelly. God has done it ooooo. A perfect proof that he makes all things beautiful in his own time ❤️❤️❤️❤️

leahbongnia stated:

Nana Ama is such a powerful woman, I don’t know how people don’t see it. ❤️congrats to Sally

Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia reportedly welcome twins in the US

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia welcomed twins some weeks ago in the US, according to sources.

Many people congratulated The Fiawoos on their bundle of joy as they called out Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie for calling Selly Galley barren in 2020.

