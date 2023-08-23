Reports emerged on social media on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, that Selly Galley had welcomed a set of twins in the US

The news excited many Ghanaians who were happy for the actress and her husband Praye Tietia

Amid the excitement, a video has popped showing a heavily pregnant Selly before she safely delivered

Ghanaian actress and media personality Selorm Galley Fiawoo aka Selly Galley is reported to have given birth to twins in the US.

News of the birth of the twins, who happen to be her first children for her husband Praye Tietia, emerged online on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

While details of Selly Galley's childbirth are sketchy because the couple has yet to speak to the news, a video has popped up as confirmation.

Selly Galley was spotted with a baby bump in New York Photo source: @sellygalley, @aba_the_great

Selly Galley sighted with a big baby bump before birthing twins

The video sighted on Instagram page @aba_the_great showed the Big Brother Africa Season 8 housemate pregnant with a huge bump. Wearing a black dress, Selly stood in a room with another lady and chatted with her.

According to the caption, the video was taken in an apartment in the Bronx in New York.

Selly Galley has been waiting for eight years for a child

The news of Selly Galley's childbirth comes almost eight years after she got married to rapper Cartel Big aka Praye Tietia of Praye music group fame.

Aged 35, Selly had often spoken about her difficulties in childbirth and what efforts she had made to get a child of her own.

How Selly Galley cursed a lady who mocked her childlessness in 2020

So serious was her case that Selly once had to come hard at a young lady who tried to mock her situation.

The lady, Ohenewaa, took to the comment section of a Selly post to call her barren and the actress replied with curses.

Ghanaians excited for Selly Galley and her husband

With such a background, it is not surprising that many Ghanaians are happy for Selly and have congratulated her.

adel.goldie said:

She has always been on my mind and in my prayers. Congratulations to the Fiawoo’s

kwakyewaa.xx said:

Heeerh wahala for who no fear God I’m happy for you sis❤️ best news on the internet today

therealjessyblue2 said:

In his own time he makes all things beautiful God is good

yeboahmaameakua said:

The Lord has been God. Congrats darling. Another testimony that God is faithful and he answers prayers. I’m so happy

McBrown's prophecy about Selly Galley birthing twins emerges

Meanwhile, an old video of Nana Ama McBrown predicting that Selly Galley was going to give birth to twins has surfaced online.

The video which is from 2021 has resurfaced following reports that Selly Galley and her husband had welcomed twins.

