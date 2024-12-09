Actor turned politician John Dumelo shared a motivational message to his millions of followers after becoming the MP-elect for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

Writing the message on his X account, he encouraged his followers never to give considering his arduous journey in the past after switching to politics

Many people congratulated him, while others spoke about the provisional parliamentary results he shared

Ayawaso West Wuogon Mp-elect John Dumelo wrote an emotional message after the electoral commission (EC) declared him the winner of the seat on December 8, 2024.

John Dumelo inspires others

The actor-turned-politician shared the provisional results of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections, which should him leading the current MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, aka Maa Lydia, by 13,184 votes.

Taking to his X account, Mr Dumelo wrote just three words which sought to inspire his millions of followers on the platform.

In the message, the MP-elect and astute farmer urged his fervent followers never to give up as he used himself as a yardstick.

"Never give up."

Reactions to Dumelo's motivational message

Many people spoke about Mr Dumelo's arduous journey to become the Ayawaso West Wuogon's MP-elect. Congratulatory messages filled the comment section as many analysed the motivational message he shared.

Below are the exciting reactions of Ghanaians regarding Mr Dumelo's win:

@isabibookies001 said:

"From Ghallywood to farmer to Honorable. Never give up 😭🙏"

@oswellcole said:

"Congratulations John. Our incoming Deputy Minister of Agriculture"

@WEBBZJAY said:

"Congrats John, I wrote sometime back that you will go to the very top and am waiting for that day 🙏🏾🙌🏾."

@browzaGH said:

"Never. That has always been my walking slogan. NEVER GIVE UP your time will come."

@kosh_coucou said:

"Indeed, never give up. Congratulations."

@_sevenn6 said:

"Congratulations my boss! Keep doing the good works 👊🏿🔥."

@NEBASARK said:

"The gap huge."

Dumelo speaks to his constituents after winning

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP-elect John Dumelo's speech has gone viral on social media after the Electoral Commission declared him the winner in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections.

In his speech, the actor-turned-politician took a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying that he had sent them to the bush and that the seat was forever for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Congratulatory messages poured in for Mr Dumelo, and many people expressed their excitement about him winning the seat.

