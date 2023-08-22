Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown turned many heads online when she dazzled in a white long sleeved jumpsuit

She rapped the verse of Mophty Legacy on Mr Drew's Case while showing off her living room

Many of her followers admired her talent and applauded her, while others gushed over the plush interior in her living room

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown slayed in a white jumpsuit as she rapped a song effortlessly in a TikTok video.

Nana Ama McBrown raps a verse on Mr Drew's song titled Case

A video of Nana Ama McBrown rapping to an open verse on Ghanaian singer Mr Drew's song titled Case has many admiring her talent.

She sang the verse by Mophty Legacy who jumped onto an open verse challenge by Mr Drew.

Walking through her living room and showing off the plush interior, she sang and danced beautifully.

The Onua Showtime host wore a pair of star-studded silver heels and accessorised her look by carrying a golden purse.

Captioning the video, she hinted that she was having fun and living life as she should.

"Just Living My Life," Nana Ama McBrown wrote in the caption.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown rapping to Mophty Legacy's verse on Mr Drew's song Case.

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's TikTok video

Many of Nana Ama McBrown's followers talked about their admiration for her, while others commended her rapping skills.

JackieSarkcess stated:

saa pεpεεpε my love

love goddess ❤said:

dis song has replaced terminator right with similar vibe

PrincessofDT commented:

Awww. Beautiful jumpsuit.

Adepapresure885 said:

Awwwwww u are too much

Nana Efya remarked:

see me smiling throughout

Baby Maxin and her bestie slay in white gowns

YEN.com.gh reported that Baby Maxin and her best friend Shaline, were clad in white and were all smiles as they posed in photos.

The pictures were taken as part of Nana Ama McBrown's 46th birthday photo shoot.

Many people talked about how Baby Maxin and Shaline share a striking resemblance and wondered whether they were twins.

