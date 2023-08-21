Onua TV celebrated Nana Ama McBrown on her show Onua Showtime as she recently turned 46

An outdoor audience packed with many fans, as well as musicians and veteran actress Grace Omaboe, were there to celebrate The Empress

YEN.com.gh has compiled pictures of the beautiful moments from the Sunday edition of Onua Showtime dedicated to celebrating McBrown

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Onua TV celebrated actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown on her show Onua Showtime. The celebrations come at the back of The Empress turning 46 on August 15, 2023.

Onua TV celebrates Nana Ama McBrown as she marks her 46th birthday. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei and @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Onua TV celebrated Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime

The Sunday, August 20, 2023, edition of Onua Showtime was dedicated to celebrating Nana Ama McBrown as she recently turned 46.

As part of the celebrations, an audience was gathered outside Onua TV studios to welcome her.

After addressing and entertaining the audience, she moved into the studios, where the rest of the celebrations took place.

There were surprise performances from highlife singer Akosua Agyapong, singer-songwriter Akwaboah Jnr, and gospel singer Diana Hamilton, among others.

Veteran Ghanaian actress and presenter Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, interviewed Nana Ama McBrown, who denounced her role as the host for that night.

Minister Paola and The Empress addressed the crowd outside the studios of Onua TV.

Ghanaian musician Odesheba Priscilla sang for The Empress.

Below are photos of the studio audience seated for Onua Showtime. They also joined the celebrations as some were spotted in branded McBrown t-shirts.

Veteran actress and presenter Grace Omaboe spotted with Nana Ama McBrown at Onua TV.

McBrown sang praises as she cut her birthday cakes. Gospel Musician Diana Hamilton, Grace Omaboe and other guests on the show joined her.

Baby Maxin and her bestie slay in white gowns

YEN.com.gh reported that Baby Maxin and her best friend Shaline, were clad in white and were all smiles as they posed in photos.

The pictures were taken as part of Nana Ama McBrown's 46th birthday photo shoot.

Many people talked about how Baby Maxin and Shaline share a striking resemblance and wondered whether they were twins.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh