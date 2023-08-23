Reports reveal that actress Selly Galley and her husband, musician Praye Tiatia, have welcomed twins

According to popular Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, Mrs Fiawoo gave birth a few weeks ago in America

Social media was filled with congratulatory messages as many others lashed out at Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie for calling Selly Galley barren in 2020

Reports indicate that actress Selly Galley and her husband and hiplife artiste Praye Tiatia have welcomed twins.

Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia booed up in photos. Image credit: @sellygalley

Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia allegedly welcome twins

According to a popular Snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb, Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia have welcomed twins in the United States of America after eight years of marriage.

Sharing the splendid news on his Snapchat page, Sel The Bomb noted that Mrs and Mr Fiawoo welcomed their bundle of joy a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian celebrity couple is yet to publicly confirm the good news.

Below is a screenshot from Sel The Bomb's Snapchat page.

Ghanaians react to the great news

Many people took to the comment section to congratulate Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia on their bundle of joy.

Others also called out Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie, the lady who called Selly Galley barren on Instagram in 2020.

marisaserwaah_ said:

where’s that girl that called her barren??? she should come and witness the Lord’s doing best news I’ve heard today

gh_doll32 remarked:

Best news on the internet today

_efyateddie remarked:

Best news on the gram wow congratulations!!!!! God has done it

wiafe.1 stated:

Congratulations to them.. selly has really suffered in netizens hands becos of kids..

christingel_ said:

What God cannot do does not exist

csfabrics said:

I’m so happy for them. Dear God, please protect this beautiful family and preserve their happiness in Jesus’ name!

nanaesimintahleogard stated:

Am the happiest person today have been praying for her ever since I got my miracle God protect the babies for us

desneat.gh said:

I remember when a lady insulted selly that she’s barren. Hmm you this God we serve........ I’m more than happy.

Selly Galley reacts as Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie called her barren

YEN.com.gh reported that Selly Galley rained curses on a young lady, Nana Yaa Henewaa Piesie, who called her barren in 2020.

Selly Galley wrote in an Instagram post that everything the young lady touches would bring unexplainable misery to her. She wrote:

"I say to you this Wednesday noon of October 14th, 2020, that you will not live to prosper and be happy. You will have a lifetime of bad luck and depression."

