Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang, who recently celebrated his birthday, has donated some food items and toiletries to an orphanage home in the country.

Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang donates items to charity. Image Credit: @damien.stp

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang donates to charity

Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang turned a year older on October 13, 2023. As part of celebrating his 18th birthday, he donated food items, dispensary and toiletries to charity.

Damien took to his Instagram stories to share a touching picture of the donation exercise. In the picture, the children stood behind a table filled with goodies.

Some of these items included bags of sachet water, varieties of flavoured drinks and other things.

The children were all smiles as they posed beautifully for the memorable picture.

Below is Damien Agyemang's post on his Instagram Stories sharing the items he donated to the children.

Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang donation exercise. Image Credit: @damien.stp

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh