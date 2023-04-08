Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, joined her at the premiere of the movie A Taste Of Sin in Accra on Good Friday, April 7

Damien arrived at the Silverbird Cinema looking tall as he rocked a stylish white shirt over a pair of black trousers

The 17-year-old's quick growth and height stunned her mother's colleagues Majid Michel and Kalsoume Sinare, who shout the boy's name in excitement

Actress Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Peter Agyemang, is turning into a fine young man and seems to be growing taller his age.

The handsome-looking young man has grown tall like an adult in his latest video, which has surfaced online.

Damien recently stepped out with his mother for their premiere of A Taste Of Sin, a movie produced by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra.

Jackie Appiah's son meets Majid Michel and Kalsoume Sinare at A Taste Of Sin Premiere

In one of the many videos on Instagram, Damien was spotted arriving at the venue in style. He wore a white shirt over a pair of black trousers.

Upon his arrival, he went o where his mother was seated with other cast members in the movie to exchange pleasantries.

He shook hands with Majid Michel, who smiled happily at him before proceeding to shake the hand of Kalsoume Sinare. Just like Majid, Kalsoume was astounded to see Jackie's son, and she could not help but shout, "Ei Damien, what's up?"

Later, Damien got to her mother's manager Samira Yakubu and handed over a fan to her before taking his seat.

See below for the video as shared by @ghkwaku:

Jackie Appiah's marriage and childbirth

Damien is the only child of Jackie Appiah. He is the fruit of the actress' shortlived marriage with Peter Agyemang.

Born in 2005, Damien will be turning 18 years old on October 13.

Jackie Appiah Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours As She Rocks Figure-Hugging Dress

Meanwhile, Damien's mother flaunted her voluptuous figure in a skintight on the red carpet at the movie premiere.

The actress styled with look with a designer bag and shoes. Her appearance has put to bed recent rumours that she was pregnant.

Source: YEN.com.gh