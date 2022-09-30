Damien Agyemang, the one and only son of Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, has released new photos flaunting his accessories and style

In the photos he shared on his official Instagram page, he flaunted his vintage sense of style and the expensive jewellery he owns

Many Netizens have showered him with praises as they admire his lavish sense of style in the photos he shared

Damien Agyemang, son of Jackie Appiah, has shown that when it comes to style and bespoke fashion, he is definitely learning from the best, his mother.

In a series of photos he posted on his official Instagram page, @damien.ypa, he shared three photos showing his sense of fashion and style.

In one photo, he was sitting on the couch as he posed elegantly for the moment to be captured. He pulled down his black sunglasses to the bridge of his nose, crossed his legs, and showed off his ASOS Design chunky loafers in black faux leather with snaffle detail.

Per YEN.com.gh’s sources, the loafers on the ASOS website's original price is £42.00, which relatively cost GH₵ 481.95. However, on sale, it is going for £36.00 ( -14%£42.00), which is approximately GH₵ 413.10.

He was dressed in all black. Black pair of trousers and black long sleeves shirt that had its buttons opened to the chest area in order to show off his necklaces.

He wore a 40MM Cartier Santos Skeleton – Full iced wristwatch, which was the focus of his entire look. The wristwatch cost a whopping $39,532.00 USD which is relatively GH₵ 406,515.46 on sale. However, at the original price, one can buy it for $44,753.00, which is GH₵ 460,204.05.

Some reactions from Netizens

pistachio_tequilaa_:

Let me breathe ❤️

sophia_opong:

and the post just hits every time ei

n3ssa777:

speechless

kb._himself:

fine boy seidu

o9scxry:

Step on dem

kwamesafori:

no bro herh forget

mira_kwarteng_:

my favorite

Source: YEN.com.gh