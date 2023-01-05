Damien Agyemang, the only son of celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, has displayed his lavish lifestyle on social media

In the photos, he showed his fervent followers the dining table filled with luxury items including cash, as well as his personal security guard

Many of the young ladies in the comment section have drooled over the young man with others also requesting for some of the money on the dining table

Damien Agyemang, the only child of popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, has flaunted his lavish lifestyle on social media.

Jackie Appiah's Son Damien in recent photos. Photo Source: @damien.ypa

Source: Instagram

In a carousel post which he shared on his official instagram page, Damien revealed his face for the second time to his fervent followers. This got the ladies gushing over him in the comment section of the post.

In another photo was the clothing brand of the budding entrepreneur called Dames County.

Stacks of money notes on a golden ceramic plate were placed on the dining table, together with other stylish plates and glasses.

Still dispalying his lavish lifestyle online, he shared a photo with his personal security guard.

Reaction as Damien flaunts exquisite lifestyle on social media

zaiida_x commented:

coolest out there

dfw.jens remarked:

Damien beterrrrrrr

johnjoy295 stated:

Just give me one of that money I promise it will go a long way

ama.nsx remarked:

Last slide

iam._gladys stated:

Looking nice as always

maikudi_01 commented:

Baba, send ma own

ama.nsx said:

Best thing on my feed rn

Just as his mother flaunts her lavish lifestyle on social media by rocking expensive bags, jewellery, and even clothes, Damien is definitely following suit.

Source: YEN.com.gh