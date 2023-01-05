Jackie Appiah's Son Damien Flaunts Bundles Of Cash On Plate, Personal Security, Shows Full Face In Photos
- Damien Agyemang, the only son of celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, has displayed his lavish lifestyle on social media
- In the photos, he showed his fervent followers the dining table filled with luxury items including cash, as well as his personal security guard
- Many of the young ladies in the comment section have drooled over the young man with others also requesting for some of the money on the dining table
Damien Agyemang, the only child of popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, has flaunted his lavish lifestyle on social media.
In a carousel post which he shared on his official instagram page, Damien revealed his face for the second time to his fervent followers. This got the ladies gushing over him in the comment section of the post.
In another photo was the clothing brand of the budding entrepreneur called Dames County.
Wife of Kojo Jones, Raychel Jones flaunts expensive Ford pickup truck worth close to GH₵1million in adorable photos
Stacks of money notes on a golden ceramic plate were placed on the dining table, together with other stylish plates and glasses.
Still dispalying his lavish lifestyle online, he shared a photo with his personal security guard.
Reaction as Damien flaunts exquisite lifestyle on social media
zaiida_x commented:
coolest out there
dfw.jens remarked:
Damien beterrrrrrr
johnjoy295 stated:
Just give me one of that money I promise it will go a long way
ama.nsx remarked:
Last slide
iam._gladys stated:
Looking nice as always
maikudi_01 commented:
Baba, send ma own
ama.nsx said:
Best thing on my feed rn
Just as his mother flaunts her lavish lifestyle on social media by rocking expensive bags, jewellery, and even clothes, Damien is definitely following suit.
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Damien Agyemang, son of Jackie Appiah, has shown that when it comes to style and bespoke fashion, he is definitely learning from the best, his mother.
Per YEN.com.gh’s sources, the loafers on the ASOS website's original price is £42.00, which relatively cost GH₵ 481.95. However, on sale, it is going for £36.00 - £42.00, which is approximately GH₵ 413.10.
Source: YEN.com.gh