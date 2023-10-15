The General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei ESQ, hosted a private party to celebrate his birthday with some of his closest friends

The media personality's reaction to being caught on camera and the caption of his videos online caused a stir

While some people felt the clips' accompanying words were inaccurate, others wished the celebrant well

Despite Media General Manager Kennedy Osei ESQ, he organised a private party to celebrate his birthday with friends at an undisclosed location.

Though the media personality and lawyer wanted a private event away from public eyes, the cameras caught up with him at the occasion.

Kennedy Osei marks his birthday with friends. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian blogger and Nkonkonsa founder Eugene Osafo-Nkansah released videos to give fans of Kennedy Osei a glimpse of how he marked the occasion after turning a new age on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

''We bumped into Lawyer @_kennedyosei's private birthday party with his friends somewhere in Accra last night,'' the caption said.

Kennedy Osei is the first son of Ghanaian business magnate Dr Osei Kwame 'Despite'. He's married to Tracy Osei, with whom they have twin girls, Kayla and Kaylee Osei.

Watch his videos below:

Reactions to the videos

Netizens felt the caption of the clips was inaccurate.

Maame_serwaa_nie asked:

How did you bump into a private party tho?

i_am_goldyn indicated:

You bumped... Laya.

Akwasiskylo mentioned:

You people dey lie ooo the party happened at Kumasi Tech.

Kaybigbrother said:

You knew where you were going.

Kissiglori indicated:

Wodin ne wohonam s3 ampa konkonsa indeed. Whan na efr33 mo?

Akua GMB marks her birthday with MzGee And Kwame A Plus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former beauty queen and businesswoman Akua GMB, real name Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, hosted a party to commemorate her 35th birthday.

The 2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner had earlier delivered stunning pictures on her socials to mark the day. She credited God for her new age with the breathtaking frames on her vibrant Instagram account on Wednesday, October 11.

The former beauty queen celebrated her new age with a party on Friday, October 13, hosting famous personalities such as the media star MzGee, 2024 parliamentary hopeful Kwame A Plus, and Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, inside Country Club, Trassaco, in Ghana's Greater Accra Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh