Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah showed off her white Range Rover on her 40th birthday as she stepped out in style

Dressed in a casual outfit, she rode with a convoy to celebrate her birthday with 120 victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, who were trained in various vocational skills

Many people, in the comments section of the video, admired the kind gesture as they applauded her; others also talked about her outfit

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah flaunted her white Range Rover as she embarked on a trip to celebrate her 40th birthday at Mepe with victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Jackie Appiah's outfit on her 40th birthday

Jackie Appiah went in for a casual look as she stepped out in style on her 40th birthday on December 5, 2023.

She wore a white Jil Sander t-shirt and paired it with cargo trousers. Her makeup was flawless, and she styled her look by wearing bracelets.

The star actress carried a yellow bag and her two iPhone Pro Max smartphones in her hand.

Jackie Appiah's outfit as she stepped out in style on her 40th birthday.

Reason for Jackie Appiah celebrating her birthday in Mepe

Sharing the reason for the visit, Jackie Appiah stated that as part of contributing to the support victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage at Mepe received, she decided to train some 120 individuals.

She stated that the persons were trained in vocational skills, such as makeup artistry, tie and dye making, hairdressing, metal work, and baking, among others.

Jackie Appiah thanked all the brands on board to ensure this project came to life.

The seasoned actress rode in her white Range Rover and travelled to the Volta Region with a convoy.

Video of Jackie Appiah sharing the reason for celebrating her 40th birthday in Mepe.

Video of Jackie Appiah arriving at Mepe with her convoy.

Ghanaians react to videos of Jackie Appiah heading to Mepe to celebrate her 40th birthday

Many people admired her kind heart, while others gushed over how young she looked despite turning 40. Below are some of the comments from fans.

Jackie Appiah flaunts small waist and fine curves in her 40th birthday pictures

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah turned a year older on December 5, 2023, and to celebrate, she dropped gorgeous pictures slaying in two different outfits.

She wore a black mini dress that flaunted her fine legs and small waist and the other was a silver star-studded gown.

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson, Ghanaian singer Sister Deborah and many others wished her well as she turned a year older.

