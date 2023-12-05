Ghanaians actress Jackie Appiah turned a year older on December 5, 2023, and to celebrate, she dropped gorgeous pictures slaying in two different outfits

She wore a black mini dress that flaunted her fine legs and small waist and the other was a silver star-studded gown

Mercy Johnson, Sister Deborah and many others wished her well as she turned a year older

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah turned many heads on social media as she slayed in two outfits for her 40th birthday on December 5, 2023.

Jackie Appiah's birthday photos. Image Credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah slays in a black mini dress

For her first look and the first picture she shared on her Instagram page, Jackie Appiah looked ethereal in a black mini corseted dress.

The off-shoulder dress was made out of black velvet fabric and designed with silver sparkling elements.

The star actress had her frontal lace wig gathered on one shoulder with the curled edges hanging over her bosoms.

Below is a gorgeous picture of Jackie Appiah as slayed in a black mini dress.

Below is another picture of Jackie in her black mini dress.

Jackie Appiah looks divine in a silver corset dress

For Jackie Appiah's second birthday look, the seasoned actress wore a silver-themed ensemble.

She rocked a silver corset gown that accentuated her curves. Spiral strings were used to design the top part of the dress to make her stand out.

The mother of one had her frontal lace wig styled into a ponytail and left to hang across her back.

Her makeup was flawless in both outfits as she beamed with smiles in the lovely pictures.

Below is a photo of Jackie Appiah in her second birthday outfit.

Birthday wishes pour in for Jackie Appiah

Birthday wishes from celebrities in Ghana and across the African continent, as well as from fans continue to pour in for Jackie Appiah as she turned 40.

Others were also awed by her breathtaking looks in her 40th birthday pictures.

mercyjohnsonokojie said:

Happy Birthday Jacks❤️❤️ May all your dreams come thru today and always

sisterdeborah said:

Happy Birthday! More blessings!

chichi.yakubu said:

Happy birthday Queen! Today is special cause it’s your birthday! Cheers to you sis, I wish you a day and year filled with joy

princedavidosei said:

Blessed birthday Rob Rob God bless you

realmercyaigbe said:

Happy birthday gorgeous

cookieteegh said:

Happy Birtjday Jackie

mary_lazarus said:

Happy Birthday Beautiful

jamesgardinergh said:

Happy birthday Jackie Chan

captainplanet4x4 said:

Happy birthday Mama J

delemomoduovation said:

Happy birthday to the icon...

monalisacode said:

Happy birthday beautiful

More birthday photos of Jackie Appiah.

