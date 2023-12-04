A video of Mary shooting a skit has got tongues wagging on social media

The skit centred on her experience working for Kuami Eugene as a house help

Many people who saw the video shared diverse opinions about the acting skills of the young lady

Mary, the controversial former househelp of Kuami Eugene, has now ventured into acting.

Known on Tikok as @Maryrockstar_10, the young lady who recently got tongues wagging over the revelation she made about her former boss shared a behind-the-scenes video of the skit she shot with some guys.

Former house help of Kuami Eugene shoots skit Photo credit: @Maryrockstar_10 @kuamieugene/Instagram

Source: TikTok

The skit, which apparently centred on Mary's time with Kuami Eugene, had one of the actors trying desperately to find out more about her experience as a house help with the "Amen" hitmaker.

She proved to be a good actress judging from her acting skills and how she cheekily responded by saying she no longer works for the musician hence everything that happened is now in the past.

The video, which was captioned, "Behind the scene of Mary short skit," had gathered over 400 likes and 20 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate her

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video shared diverse opinions about the acting skills of the young lady

Ohemaa Tricil indicated:

You should have tell them this when they came to interview you

Afriyie Priscilla120 goldmond replied:

She said marry follow back konkonsa nti

Nti wrote:

See how dem dey touch touch u. This was wat Kwame was protecting u from

Nanayaa Konadu wrote:

Just look at this

Doris indicated:

Sis abeg ooo I miss you ooo

Man scolds Kuami Eugene's house help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man expressed displeasure over the latest revelation regarding the salary Kuami Eugene paid his former househelp.

The man in a video was astonished that Kuami Eugene could pay Mary, his former househelp, a GH¢400 salary, especially looking at his celebrity status.

He, however, said Mary should have used that amount as her savings because she lived in the musician's house and enjoyed a lot of things for free.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh