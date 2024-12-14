Ghanaian influencer Dulcie Boateng's boyfriend has set the tone for an enjoyable Christmas season

After a vacation abroad, the online sensation shared a video of a gift she received from her boyfriend

The video has gained significant traction on social media as fans share their thoughts

Ghanaian content creator and influencer Dulcie Boateng has kickstarted her Christmas early this year.

The renowned online sensation shared her early Christmas moments with her fans in a TikTok video.

In the video, the online star showcased her gift, which had a letter with the words "Merry Christmas in advance from Angel Gabriel (Jason Papa)."

Dulcie Boateng gets a pre-Christmas gift from her boyfriend. Source: DulcieBoateng

Source: Instagram

The gift also included a bouquet of flowers and a stash of dollars, the amount of which she did not disclose.

According to Dulcie, her lover, nicknamed Angel Gabriel (Jason Papa), sent her the gift. When a fan questioned why her lover was called Jason Papa, the Snapchat influencer explained that she and her boyfriend had decided to name their first son Jason.

Before her pre-Christmas gift, Dulcie Boateng had flown out of the country to Capetown to enjoy a luxurious weekend getaway.

Dulcie Boateng stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dulcie Boateng's Christmas celebration.

Schardo Mitch said:

"This is just in advance chaiiiii 😂😂😂 Angle Gabriel Is indeed not a Ghanaian man $ 🤭😂."

truthfullbrat wrote:

"May your Santa be constant and forever."

Kokobabe❤️🥰🥰 remarked:

"Awwnn Angel Gabriel (KB) 🤭🤭 God bless you 🥳🥳🥳🥳 purrrrr!"

Efyah Minash added:

"I ask myself did we came to excort some people in this world eeeei 😆😆 by the way am happy for you."

Dulcie Boateng talks about his wealth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dulcie Boateng had opened up about her source of wealth after claiming she makes GH₵150k monthly from content creation.

Miss Boateng said she makes money from instant ads and sells her own products; however, she does not have time for that since she is focused on promoting other businesses.

Snapchat stars named Pizzaman, Body Zone, and Whole Beauty are among some of the brands she has worked with extensively.

Source: YEN.com.gh