Actress Fella Makafui called out a fan for being unwise and not acting his age after he made some unkind remarks in the comments of her gym photos

The fan advised her to stop deceiving her followers that she achieved her fine curves by using the gym, whereas her estranged husband Medikal had come out to say he paid for her plastic surgery

Many of her fans shared their excitement in seeing her photos, while others highlighted the issues she had with Medikal

Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui was unhappy about a fan's remarks about her gym photos, which she shared on her Instagram page.

Fella Makafui blasted a troll

The young man, who is a fitness trainer and father of two daughters with the Instagram account @atsuclassic, expressed his displeasure in what he felt that Fella Makafui was deceiving her fans about how she achieved her fine curves.

In his comments under Fella's Instagram post, he wrote:

"Fella I think it’s only fair to stop posting gym pictures after the revelations we had. Stop the deception."

The revelations Atsu Classic spoke about was when Fella's estranged husband, in May 2024, disclosed in a Snapchat video that he paid over $25,000 for her to undergo plastic surgery in Turkey after the birth of their daughter, Island Frimpong.

The celebrated rapper also disclosed that he invested that sum of money to help her achieve a curvier figure quickly to promote the weight loss products of her brand, Simply Snatched.

Replying to Atsu Classic, Fella Makafui told him to be wise and to act his age. Below is her reply;

"@atsuclassic don’t be stupid. Act your age"

Fella Makafui's gym pictures.

Reactions to Fella Makafui's pictures

Some of the comments talked about the divorce saga between Fella Makafui and Medikal, while others talked about how excited they were to see her.

The mixed reactions are below:

chocolate_shot_it said:

"You be eating too much metals lately 😍 why metal na food🥰🥰"

latest_empireinterior said:

"You have given my man broken heart 💔 oh sister"

securenation_ said:

"That’s my lookalike right there lol❤️😂"

emylove.edem said:

"Life is serving luxury with you sis ❤️"

paapa_will_i_am

"We are good as long as you good!❤️🙌"

Michy shades Fella Makafui

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Michy caused a frenzy on social media when she posted on Instagram about body enhancing products for which she is an ambassador.

The post came at a time when actress Fella Makafui's business, Simply Snatched, was facing scrutiny after her estranged husband, Medikal, made some revelations.

Many people talked about Michy shading Fella, while others advised her in the comments.

