Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui premiered her movie, Resonance at the Silverbird Cinemas on May 11, 2024, and sold out the venue

Videos showed many people and Ghanaian celebrities thronging the venue to celebrate and support Fella as she premiered her movie

Many people congratulated her after announcing that she had sold out the venue

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and movie producer Fella Makafui announced that she sold out the Silverbird Cinemas on the premiere of her movie Resonance on May 11, 2024.

Fella Makafui at the premiere of the Resonance movie at the Silverbird Cinemas. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui sold out the Silverbird Cinemas

Many people showed up to support Fella Makafui at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall after securing their GH¢100 ticket to watch premiere.

The star actress shared a video on her Instagram page showing how the movie premiere went. The video showed the reception area of the Silverbird Cinemas packed with people.

Many fans got the opportunity to watch the Resonance movie for the first time and meet their idol and business mogul, Fella Makafui, and take selfies with her.

"Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Ghana. We sold out," she wrote on her verified Instagram page.

In another Instagram post, Fella Makafui got emotional about selling out the Silverbird Cinemas. She wrote:

"Mama SOLD OUT the entire cinema … let me cry and come back!"

This remarkable feat comes a week after Fella Makafui's supposed ex-husband and rapper, Medikal, sold out the O2 Indigo in the UK on May 3, 2024, on his first attempt.

Meanwhile, Fella Makafui and the movie's cast put in effort to ensure they promoted the movie ahead of the premiere by taking to the street to share fliers.

Below is an Instagram post by Fella Makafui announcing that she sold out the Silverbird Cinemas.

Below is a video from the Silverbird Cinemas as Fella Makafui premiered her movie, Resonance.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Fella Makafui

Congratulatory messages poured in for Fella Makafui after she announced on Instagram that she had sold out the Silverbird Cinemas as she premiered her movie Resonance.

Below are some of them:

ameyaw112 said:

Congratulations

symply_tacha said:

Awwwn!!!! So bigggg!!!! Congratulations my super woman sis!! Luv uuuu❤️❤️

chef.maamle said:

Nothing beats a hard working woman Congratulations

millyblinksmilly said:

Capacity More than 02 indigo....norvi congratulations

millyblinksmilly said:

karma_dawta said:

The crying part is needed ♥️. You earned it baby girl

rhosephosua said:

Yesterday was a movie! ❤️❤️ it was nice seeing you

kobirana said:

Hardwork pays Welldone

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

Congratulations love, cry and come back. God did

nellyejianwu said:

Big congratulations my darling ❤️I’m so proud of you ❤️

Below is a video of Fella Makafui's arrival at the Resonance movie's premiere.

