Lynx Entertainment signees, KiDi and Kuami Eugene keep approaching their much-anticipated concert at O2 Indigo in London, United Kingdom

The duo, KiDi and Kuami Eugene have been sighted touch-down in London to prepare for their concert scheduled to happen in March 6, 2022

Fans and social media users of the musicians are already flooding wishful thoughts and prayers as they face this milestone they are about to mark.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Top Ghanaian musicians signed unto Lynx Entertainment, KiDi and Kuami Eugene are spreading their wings and climbing the ladders up high in the music scene.

The music artistes, KiDi and Kuami Eugene have finally arrived in London for their highly-anticipated concert in 02 Indigo scheduled to happen in March 6, 2022.

Lynx Entertainment signees, KiDi and Kuami Eugene, have quickly established themselves and have found places in the Highlife and Afrobeats genres.

KiDi and Kuami Eugene arrive in London.source:instgram/@nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

KiDi, who is the current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Afrobeats Artiste of the Year just released the a remix with US rapper Tyga for his 'Touch It' song which enjoyed a huge success along with tunes like as ‘Odo’, ‘Say Cheese’,.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Admirers and internet users of the musicians are already flooding wishful thoughts and prayers as they face this milestone they are about to mark as their shared by blogger Nkonkonsa on social media.

@october_very_ownnn

"Aden they won't come back anaaaa"

@felicia.donkor.777

"Pls all of us in London and its surroundings let come and support our own"

@degraftbtg

"they hv carried the whole Ghana along"

Black Sherif Goes Global Second Sermon Remix Plays At 2022 NBA All-Stars Playoffs in new video

Budding Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has gone global again after his monster hit tune ‘Second Sermon’ remix was played at the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

The song, which features Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, the African giant, has been a groundbreaking tune since its release in December 2021.

During the 2022 NBA All-Stars Playoffs over the weekend, the “Second Sermon” song took over the arena at a loud volume where some spectators were heard mumbling away with the lyrics.

Source: YEN.com.gh