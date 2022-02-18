GHOne TV Presenters go viral with Beyonce's Drop Challenge Video On TiKTOK

The GHOne Staff ‘drop it’ TikTok challenge video is exactly the escapism you need from an already hectic valentine's week

GodwinAsediba, Adwo Loud, and other notable staff of GHOne are trending with their hilarious parody of Beyonce's Drop dance

Their version of the TikTok challenge saw the media staff drop it like it’s hot to Beyoncé, Give Me Some Tune incredibly random places within the EIB space

Valentine's week was already shaping up to be a bit of a downer but the Staff of GHOne Tv came through with the ultimate escapism with their viral TikTok Challenge of Beyoncé's Drop It.

The viral video of the TikTok challenge saw the Staff of GHOne TV lusciously 'drop it like it’s hot' to Beyoncé's, Yonce song as seen in a video post online by the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Ama Anamoah.

The video sighted some known faces on the TV station like broadcast journalist, Godwin Asediba, Adwoa Loud, amongst many others in different settings.

This trend incorporates the intro to Beyoncé’s 2013 single “Partition,” and showcases individuals doing their regular routine suddenly dropping seductively in a squatting position to the song’s beat while staring fiercely at the camera.

GHOne staff caused a frenzy with their viral video online as it sparked many hilarious reactions amongst netizens.

Some social media reactions

@heofficiall

"I watched it like 50 times. Who else did"

@_doris_serena

"Biko we are waiting for news now"

@'mawey_na

"all work and no play"

@tashacheekz

"Most of these women have knee problems this challenge was meant to be sexy! The videos circulating like this one is giving me “Breakfast Moments” They tried though! For once, Ghanaians are loosening up a lil bit. Having some fun in their lives! We are too timid and shy for no reason! I blame it on our up bringing"

Watch Video Here

