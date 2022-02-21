Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif's monster hit song, second sermon remix keeps climbing the ladders on the international music front

The second Sermon was played at the 2022 NBA All-Star game making it the third time the song has made headlines for going global

The song was heard playing loudly in the background when the players were getting ready to hit the arena for the game

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Budding Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has gone global again after his monster hit tune ‘Second Sermon’ remix was played at the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

The song, which features Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, the African giant, has been a groundbreaking tune since its release in December 2021.

During the 2022 NBA All-Stars Playoffs over the weekend, the “Second Sermon” song took over the arena at a loud volume where some spectators were heard mumbling away with the lyrics.

Black Sherif.source:Instagram/@blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The visual showed some of the basketball players practicing their shots in front of fans who were eager to watch the game.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media users and fans of Black Sherif couldn’t conceal their joy when they heard the music blasting across the entire arena with many taking to their social media platforms to congratulate him on the feat.

Black Sherif joins the list of few artiste like Medikal whose songs has been played at such an events.

‘Second Sermon’ remix had its official video also premiered on YouTube and has already clocked over 720,000 views in just three days.

However, the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Cleveland was a homecoming for LeBron James and a great show for fans. As big a night as it was for LeBron, though, it was Stephen Curry who stole the show.

Some social media Reactions

@dg01335

"Those People saying the remix wasn’t necessary hope y’all can see this"

@mrasantegh

"Ah but we also play Benin and Nigeria songs here is these news at all"

@leponky

"Black Sheriff x Burnaboy. Odogwu even wants Blacko to go farther than this"

@iamthestill_mireku1

"And some Gh people were talking trash initially"

KiDi releases Music Video of Touch It Remix featuring Tyga; fans wowed by its quality

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musicians, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known widely in the showbiz sphere as KiDi have released the official video to the remix to his monster hit song, Touch it, featuring the American act, Tyga.

KiDi who is signed to Lynx Entertainment made the news public yesterday, February 14th, 2022, as Valentine's day surprise to his fans and the nation as a whole.

Source: YEN.com.gh