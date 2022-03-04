Gospel music producer Charlie Keyz has released his first album as he ventures into the other side of music as an artiste

The album titled Secret Place contains eight songs and features two of Ghana's prominent gospel artistes, Joe Mettle and Ceccy Twum

Charlie Keyz who spoke to YEN.com.gh about the album revealed that he is expecting his album to help believers get closer to God

Ghanaian gospel music producer, Charles Osei, popularly known as Charlie Keyz, has released his maiden album.

The album titled Secret Place eight-song album which is birthed from a place of fellowship with God.

According to Charley Keyz, he worked with several musicians and music groups in Ghana and abroad to bring out this album.

Gospel producer Charlie Keyz has released his maiden album as a musician

Source: Instagram

The album

The album features two very prominent artistes in Ghanaian gospel music space, Joe Mettle and Cecccy Twum, who have over the years lifted the banner of Jesus high with their voices and ministries.

It is already available in digital stores and can be streamed/download here. It is also available on YouTube.

Speaking in a chat with YEN.com.gh, he is delighted and excited to share this album with the entire Christian fraternity and the world at large.

He explained that his ultimate aim is to see Secret Place helping any believer in that place of prayer seeking God’s face to have a conducive atmosphere to make their request known to their father in heaven.

"It’s my prayer that everyone who gets to hear this album is taken to the place of prayer when they can have fellowship with the Father.

"And He said to them, “It is written, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer,’ but you have made it a ‘den of thieves.’

"Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own

"If our bodies are a temple of His dwelling and His house shall be called a house of prayer, then spending time with Him in prayer should be a joy and pleasure," he told YEN.com.gh.

Who is Charley Keyz?

Charley Keyz is a highly-acclaimed keyboardist, arranger, composer, music director, and a producer.

Even though this album is his first work as an artiste, he has been on the music scene for more than two decades and has worked with several musicians and music.

Source: YEN.com.gh