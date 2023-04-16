A video of a curvy lady interrupting Stonebwoy's intro performance at 24thVGMA Xperience Concert at Ho sports Stadium has caused a frenzy online

The lady was dressed in blue shorts and a blue top and was captured cheering the Bhim Leader at the concert

The hilarious video got people questioning the lady's actions as she surpassed security

A viral video of a plus-size lady jumping in front of Stonebwoy at the 24thVGMA Xperience Concert at Ho sports Stadium has gone viral.

The video caused a stir on social media as many wondered what her motif was.

The concert, which was held on April 15, 2023, saw a number of Ghanaian musicians entertain music lovers with their bangers.

When it was Stonebwoy's turn to hit the stage, a lady dressed in blue shorts and a blue top ran from the crowd, passed security and jumped in front of the Bhim Leader.

The lady was captured throwing her hands in the air and cheering the 'Gidigba' hitmaker.

Watch the video of a Stonebwoy fan jumping in front of him at the 24thVGMA Xperience Concert.

Ghanaians react to video of curvaceous lady jumping in front of Stonebwoy at a concert

The video got many people laughing at the actions of the beautiful lady with voluptuous curves.

nba_vapour stated:

Is he the lookalike or the real stonebwoy?

labious___ remarked:

Mee adey watch de bodyguard at the left side ooo..eiii hmmm..

lorrainehwright said:

The lady in blue

mrs_islam_ remarked:

Brother Bernard

xamira_ab stated:

Ei the bodyguard

nkwafo01 commented:

Eiiiiiiiiiii na de people protecting him what's wrong with them hmmmm

abena_adu_shalders said:

The bodyguard. Why he be terminator or akabanazer?

kofisax_ commented:

Brother Benard Energy

