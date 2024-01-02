Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has made it to the list of Audiomack's top 10 most streamed African artistes

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has been recognised as one of Audiomack's top 10 most listened-to artistes in Africa for the year ended December 2023. He placed 9th on the enviable list.

Audiomack releases an annual list of their most streamed artistes to celebrate and honour their hard work and impact in the year under review.

Black Sherif places 9th on Audiomack list

Blacko's feat underscores the massive impact he's made in the music industry in a relatively short period of time. He has churned out hit songs like Kweku the Traveler, Second Sermon Remix, Oil in my Head, 45, amongst others. His album, The Villain I Never Was, smashed music charts worldwide.

The list was topped by Seyi Vibes, followed by Asake, Burna Boy, Mohbad, Omah Lay, Davido, Zinoleesky, Kizz Daniel, and Bella Shmurda in that order.

Blacko's fast rise started after he released his most popular single "Money," which resonated with listeners across the globe.

Ghanaians react to the news of Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made under Black Sherif's post. See them below.

agbontaem said:

And the people he said they should banned their music in Ghana, streamed his album the most.

kwabenamolop said:

These two blacks wan take bangers overfeed we chai!!!

richbwoyfred said:

It was all dream

saddbee added:

I fit craze if they release this song 2024

iamwaygez said:

The only thing in my head is 9th January which is your birthday, so I’m expecting a 9 song sophomore on the 9th. A TOUCH OF SILVA WITH MY LITTLE BLACK WINGS

asiedumends said:

9 and out

