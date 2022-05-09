Stonebwoy has won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award for the sixth time at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

The 'Nominate' hitmaker was eligible for nominations this year after the ban on him was lifted by Charterhouse after two years

Fans and well-wishers reacted to his win with some terming it as a massive comeback after the two-year ban

Dancehall Artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla better known as Stonebwoy has for the sixth time swept away the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Stonebwoy performing at VGMA23. Photo Source: @manuelphotography_official)

Stonebwoy’s return to the show after two years was a big win for him after bagging three awards that night. The awards were; Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award, Music for Good, and Vodafone Green Awards.

The 'Therapy' hitmaker also performed some of his biggest hits, including; Everlasting, Baafira, 1Gad, Putuu and others.

After the 2019 edition of the VGMAs, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned indefinitely from participating in the VGMAs after an altercation between them marred the event.

The rivals, who are now friends were also stripped off the awards they won on the night and were asked to return their plaques they had been given. Since their altercation caused fear and panic therefore causing many people to flee the venue, led to the failure of the organisers to announce the Artiste of the Year award, in which both were nominees.

In a statement released by the board in 2019, the board said the ban was imposed on the two artiste to serve as a lesson to other artistes in the industry and hoped that such altercations do not happen at future award shows.

Stonebwoy receiving an award at VGMA23. Photo Source: @GHMusicAwards

In 2021, the VGMA board lifted the ban it placed on dancehall stars Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

According to a press release sighted by YEN.com.gh, the board indicated that the decision to lift the ban was reached at a meeting of board members on January 28, 2021.

Fans React to Stonebwoy win at VGMA23

@HakimJahdon said:

#VGMA23 VGMA should just name the reggae/dancehall artiste category as the Stonebwoy award cos man is undisputed! Even if he sleeps the whole year sef he still go win am. I know my #GOAT @stonebwoy #VGMA23 #VGMAonTV3

@Generic_User88 commented:

Every young artist needs to learn 4rm Stonebwoy. His growth is so beautiful to watch. His consistency, his ability to be dynamic; being able to create diverse music and not confining himself in a box. His work ethic is crazy. He works like an underground artist #VGMA23 #VGMAonTV3

@dasilva_GH also shared:

What more can I say??? @stonebwoy is a brand to emulate .... A brand to be studied by any serious artiste... You came, you saw & you are sure conquering forever... #VGMAonTV3 #VGMA23

@IkeDeModel1 said:

Stonebwoy Wins Vodafone Green Award at this year #VGMA23 #GreedyMan is just a Master Piece

@EdwinBurniton1:

It's a @stonebwoy thing. Name it after him ❤️ #VGMA23 #VGMAonTV3 #VGMA2022 You guys shouldn’t forget to stream #Therapy

@AStoneroll commented:

Undefeated @stonebwoy 6x in a row soon we will change the name to @stonebwoy reggae Dancehall award

@NanaKwesi_Leroy said:

Congrats boss @stonebwoy for this one. We are making it work.

