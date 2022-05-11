Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has met another Hollywood star in America and this time, the video has gone viral

Shatta Wale is seen having a brief conversation with American rapper and Hollywood actor, Ja Rule in a bro handshake hug position

The two artistes were billed to perform at the re-election victory party of the Mayor of Belleville, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. known in showbiz as Statta Wale has been spotted with another global artiste outside the shores of Ghana.

This time, it is American rapper and Hollywood actor, Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, better known by his stage name, Ja Rule.

Shatta Wale and Jah Rule. Photo Source: @hellovybes

In a video that has gone viral, Shatta Wale is seen hugging Jah Rule man-to-man in a bro handshake hug. They are seen to be having a short ear-to-ear conversation.

It looked as if they were both in a rush to attend to their respective duties in the triumphant win of Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka in the re-election.

The reelection was held on Tuesday at Belleville in the United States of America (USA) after Mr Baraka led opponent, Steven J. Rovell by receiving more than 80% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Essex County Board of Elections.

Baraka, who was first elected mayor in 2014, has 13,205 votes, compared with challenger Sheila Montague's 2,711 votes, with 94.05% of the districts reporting, according to the county election site.

Fans react to Shatta Wale meeting Jah Rule

kofil38:

dhozavybz: That’s when the Gangsters meet

its_really_dorkhymiiamor:

asarelorreta599: Miles❤️❤️❤️

Royal Made: Forever king

Hot News Headquarters GH: Shatta is moving the moves

Sonia Salima Amadu: King wale

Little girl seen singing 'On God' by Shatta Wale wows fans

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale re-shared the video of a little girl singing his newly released single, "On God".

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the little girl sitting in-between her parents in a car as her mother recorded her singing along Shatta Wale's "On God". The video shows it was recorded during the Eid festivities which took place earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday.

The little girl, name unknown, sang along to the song with so much zeal and enthusiasm. Her mother, amazed at the little girl's actions shared the video on social media, which stole the attention of the "Melissa" crooner.

