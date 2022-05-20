American record producer, Timbaland, has praised Black Sherif’s thrilling video for ‘Kwaku The Traveller.’

Timbaland took to his official Instagram and Twitter pages to share a snippet of the video and captioned it "The vibe"

Timbaland sharing Black Sherif's video has got fans excited as some talk about the budding artiste taking Ghana international

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

American record producer, Timbaland, has endorsed Black Sherif’s video for ‘Kwaku The Traveller.’

Timbaland who is also a rapper, singer, songwriter, and a record executive took to his official Twitter and Instagram pages to share the newly released video of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller'.

American Record Producer, Timbaland and Black Sherif. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ and @timbaland

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, he described the video as

This that vibe

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

⁠Minutes after the music video was released, it started gaining traction.⁠ #kwakuTheTraveller has been trending number one for almost 24 hours after the song was released yesterday at 5pm.

The video instantly received great reviews, with Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Wizkid, liking the video preview on Black Sherif's official Instagram page.

Black Sherif Releases Off The Top Visuals For 'Kwaku The Traveller'

Budding Ghanaian rapper and singer, Black Sherif is in the news and topping trends today after releasing the much-anticipated visuals to his hit song, 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

The captivating visuals were released on May 19, 2022, and it vividly portrays various phases in the young artiste's musical journey in various scenes.

The video was directed and produced by renowned Ghanaian filmmaker, David Nicolsey.

Fans and music lovers react to Timbaland 'Kwaku The Traveller' endorsement

efia_odo:

Blacko to the world

seritheking:

cj.biggerman:

Gh to the wiase

saintrvndy:

Ghana to the wooooorlllld

@AmegahCollins:

Timbaland just showed Love to Black Sherif's trending video "Kwaku The Traveller" on their Instagram page. Big win for Ghana Blacko to the wiase ❤ #kwakuTheTraveller

@onli1boss:

Yup Timbo said it

@Einstein300487:

Chaley Timbaland tweets @blacksherif video.

@Ronbrownz305:

Herh! Blacko speed up ooo

@_SMXF_:

I wish this for every Ghanaian artiste who dey try make am chale...I swear! we deserve it.

@only1oosha:

Even @Timbaland can relate @blacksherif_ blown @burnaboy your boy is doing well.

Fans Push For Collab After Black Sherif Met Kendrick Lamar At Album Party

Thriving Ghanaian rapper and singer, Black Sherif met American-based rapper, Kendrick Lamar in Ghana and fans are already pushing for the two to collaborate on a song.

The two bumped into each other at Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers' album party, which was a private event held here in Accra on May 14, 2022.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif is seen passing through Kendrick Lamar's cabana. They shake hands and have a bro handshake hug, while having a chitchat. Loud music was being played in the background, it's not certain what the conversation was about.

Videos and pictures of the two meeting for the first time has been trending on social media with some pushing for a collab.

Source: YEN.com.gh