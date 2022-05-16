Thriving Ghanaian rapper and singer, Black Sherif met American-based rapper, Kendrick Lamar for the first time

They met at a private event in Ghana which was held to celebrate Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers' album

Fans of Black Sherif after seeing videos and pictures from the event are pushing for the two rappers to collab on a song

Thriving Ghanaian rapper and singer, Black Sherif met American-based rapper, Kendrick Lamar in Ghana and fans are already pushing for the two to collaborate on a song.

The two bumped into each other at Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers' album party, which was a private event held here in Accra on May 14, 2022.

Kendrick Lamar and Black Sherif. Photo Source: @Spotify

Source: Twitter

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif is seen passing through Kendrick Lamar's cabana. They shake hands and have a bro handshake hug, while having a chitchat. Loud music was being played in the background, it's not certain what the conversation was about.

Videos and pictures of the two meeting for the first time has been trending on social media with some pushing for a collab.

Fans react to Black Sherif meeting Kendrick Lamar

@Opresii:

A Traveller and a Stepper

@kingofdouala1:

Black Sheriff feat Kendrick Lamar??

@BagnonDu225:

This photo makes me smile I like it a lot

ClayCasious:

Things i love to see ❤️

@Ibrahim44784082:

K dot and Black Sherif hopefully will cook something up in the studio

@Ghana_Ronaldo:

Wow … They should do collabo errr

basedpapi__:

Black sherif x Kendrick would bang asf

@meggy_blaize:

Kendrick,black sherif and amarae can do a fire song

@druidzy:

@kendricklamar is smiling hard with @blacksherif_. Hope to see a collab from them

Twitter Co-Founder praises Ghana as Kendrick Lamar spends time in the country

Famous and well-respected American rapper, Kendrick Lamar, has been on hiatus for years and hasn't released an album since his last project in 2016.

He announced that he would be releasing an album this month and there has been excitement in anticipation for his come back around the globe.

A day to the release of his album, pictures of the rapper allegedly in Ghana surfaced, and there were heated discussions among fans about whether the rumor was true or not.

Subsequently, more pictures of him supposedly in the country surfaced on the day of his album release.

Source: YEN.com.gh