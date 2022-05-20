VGMA23 Artiste of the Year, KiDi paid a courtesy visit to his alma mater, Accra Academy yesterday

He was given a massive welcome from students, teachers, including Hajia as he walked through the compound of his high school

The 'Touch It' Hitmaker made a donation to the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Focus Group of the school

VGMA23 Artiste of the year, KiDi was given a massive welcome at his alma mater, Accra Academy, after he paid a courtesy visit.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram and Twitter handle of the artiste, he was received by thousands of students who cheered upon his arrival to the school premises.

He was also welcomed by teachers and some members of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA) as well as the famous Hajia who run to give him a tight hug in excitement.

In a post he shared on his Twitter page, the 'Touch It' crooner disclosed that he visited his alma mater with the brands he represents to make a donation to the school's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Focus Group.

Went back to my high school yesterday together with my family @fidelitybankgh, @Samsung_Ghana and @KFC_Ghana to donate a little something to national science and maths quiz focus group. We was lit #kfcGhana #GalaxyAseries #FidelityBank

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Twitter page of the school, @bleoofficial revealed that KiDi donated an amount of GH₵15,000 to the school's NSMQ Focus Group.

Fans and Bleoo members react to Hajia hugging KiDi and his visit to Accra Academy

@ghmelon:

Just watched how Hajia hugged Kidi wey my eye get. Blessings really for follow that woman cos she really was there for most of us back in school

@incoommm:

Eazeeyyyyyyyy! Everybody Dey like this man

@ElReyNino:

Hajia. God bless that woman.

djmillzygh:

It’s Hajia’s hug for me ❤️we worry that woman tire!!!

@kwame_winks:

Bleooooo

nadia_gyimah:

Superstar

mzduffyy:

Aawwn it’s the woman’s hug for me ❤️

simply_kod:

Second picture is so powerful and humbling at the same time

sammy_dunkz:

Hajia ❤️

lionessnam:

You deserve it man

kwamephotography_:

The school cadet errr anytime a celebrity drops in the school the way their pose dey come errrr who else has noticed that

blisskingg:

The whole Ghana came out for this one

eye_rhis:

The love, I meeeeean...it was all smiles watching this

kwekumorgan_:

The cadet people demma post come rough

_shandorf:

See, the only time school cadet dey get authority pass headmaster saf

eventsbyserwaa:

So beautiful

KiDi Donates GH¢5k to Taxi Driver Who Returned Fish Seller's GH¢8k

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year 2022, KiDi has donated some amount of money totaling GH¢5000 to a young man who returned GH¢8,400 that was left in his car by a fish seller who trades at Mallam Atta Market.

Kwesi Ackon as he is called, received the amount when KiDi bumped into him at Accra based radio station, Happy 101.7FM.

In a statement, KiDi said:

I would like to give him a small token he can use to support his financial needs. I would like to give him GH¢5000 . God bless you so much. These days when someone gets hold of your money, forget about it. it is gone.

Host of the show, Abeiku Santana presented the money on KiDi's behalf, as well as other patrons who thong the station to donate some money to the man for his kind gesture.

CEO of Salt Media GH, Charles Ohene Kwame Frimpong and Managing Director of Despite Media Group gave Mr Ackon, GH¢7,800.

Also, the lady who lost her money in the taxi offered him some fish and money for fuel worth GH¢500.

Source: YEN.com.gh