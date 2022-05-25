VGMA22 Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton , has disclosed the message she sent God when she was struggling to conceive

, After a studio session, she challenged God to bless her with child or else she wouldn't back to the studio to make music

Diana Hamilton is currently blessed with a loving husband and a set of twins; boy and girl

VGMA22 Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton, has disclosed what she told God when she was struggling to conceive.

Dianna Hamilton tied the knot with her husband on August 6, 2005. After several years of marriage without a child, she said she threw a challenge to God.

Diana Hamilton and her husband. Photo Source: @dianaantwihamilton

According to her, after one of her studio sessions, she told God in a prayer that she will never return to the studio until she gets pregnant and gives birth.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi based Sompa FM, she noted that

"I went to the studio to record and after the recording, the last thing said was that he is the Lord who makes the barren give birth to twins.

Narrating her story on the show, she said she went home and told God that she has reached her limit and that what she has been through was enough.

She pleaded with God not to make her go through such predicament again and that she wouldn't be returning to the studio anytime soon if he doesn't bestow a miracle unto her.

"I'm not going back to the studio to sing to praise him. I told God that because I want him to know that I'm serious about what I said, I wrote my thanksgiving song. I wrote that song when I'd never missed my period."

The 'Awurade Ye' hitmaker noted that God's light shone on her and she gave birth to a set of twins (boy and girl) in 2011.

She testified that her childbirth came as a shock to many because they declared her barren.

Diana Hamilton: Gospel Musicians says it is unnecessary to cane children

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Hamilton, has revealed that she will never use a cane on her children as a way of disciplining them.

Hamilton said she would rather devote her time to pray for her children than lash them as some parents do.

She reportedly made this revelation in an interview with Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Mynewsgh.com.

According to the report, Hamilton said she was never caned by her parents as a child; therefore, she does not see the need to cane her own children.

She explained that her mother would only lift the cane and hit the table with it than beat her and her siblings. Hamilton said there are other ways to beat a child than to beat them literally; reiterating that praying for the children is the surest way to go.

She added, however, that she and her siblings were careful not to offend their mother, and so she prays God will help her and her husband to be able to lead their children rightly.

And even if the children should go wayward, canning them is definitely not the way to discipline them, the gospel musician stressed. Meanwhile, Hamilton has two children, twins, a boy, and a girl.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported how she narrated the many years it took her to have her children. According to her, it took her six years after marriage to conceive, something she has been so thankful to God for.

