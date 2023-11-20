Black Sherif's reception of Kwaku DMC in a new video has caused a stir online

In a video making rounds, the new BET award winner was in an explosive mood when he met the Asakaa Boys

Netizens couldn't hold back their emotions as they saw the two talented artistes in high spirits

Ghanaian music prodigy, Black Sherif has been spotted in the studio with the Asakaa Boys.

The 21-year-old excited many netizens with the reception he accorded his peers as he met them in the studio.

Many netizens were struck by the genuineness of their bromance and have started counting down for a collaboration.

Black Sherif loses his cool after meeting Kwaku DMC Photo source: TikTok/Anamalia

Black Sherif explosively greets Kwaku DMC

In a video making rounds online, Black Sherif was seen shouting Kwaku DMC's moniker "King Kong" as he entered the studio.

After a few palm slaps and hugs, the new BET award winner introduces Kwaku DMC to his producer, Joker.

As a big fan of the Asakaa movement, Black Sherif entreated Joker who was recently unveiled as the voice behind the infamous laughter in his songs to prepare for the rapper from the Asakaa collective.

While it's unclear whether they're working on a record, scores of fans have begun anticipating the collaboration.

Netizens react to Black Sherif and Kwaku dMC vibing in the studio

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from. netizens as they shared their thoughts on how Kwaku DMC received Black Sherif in the studio.

Lukjee Musiq said:

The way they are mentioning their names with the beat playing at the background can even use to make track herrr

DAVID remarked:

Kwaku brobbey ne Kwaku Frimpong , Ebi fire

Smart money wrote:

Blacko is a spirit because see how he was ryhming with the beat at the background with the name (king kong) Listen well.

Video of Black Sherif looking sleepy while standing causes stir

Earlier, YeN.com.gh sights a video in which Black Sherif was seen drowsy while standing and sipping from a cup.

The musician with dazed eyes triggered a lot of controversy as many netizens shared their concerns.

