Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy, has become the saviour to one final year KNUST student after a tweet

This comes after he had some debt in school fees catered for to a tune of GH¢1500

The young man has showered Stonebwoy with praises as the Dancehall star urges him to study and remember him when he becomes a big person

Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy, has become the saviour to one KNUST student after he had some debt in the young man's school fees catered for.

The final year student who is a die-hard Bhim Nation fan shot his shot by asking for help from the 'Therapy' crooner.

Stonebwoy. Photo Source: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Sharing his plight in a tweet, he said:

I know a friend who always talks and get into arguments with us about @stonebwoy but he wasn't able to pay for his fees and anytime he ask for help , the boys will be like go to @stonebwoy. The guy is really sick about Stonebwoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Although the young man by name Julius Mensah, with the handle, @juliusmensahju1 said he was asking on behalf of his friend, he was shy and didn't know how to ask him. When Stonebwoy responded to the tweet asking for who his friend was, Julius Mensah replied saying:

It's me myself. I didn't know how to say it was me. I'm sorry Stonebwoy

Julius Mensah out of dismay took to his twitter page to express his profound gratitude to the Bhim Nation President after receiving an amount of GH¢1500 Mobile Money alert at 1:29 am today.

After showering praises on Stonebwoy, he advised the young man to then

Complete your school my Guy.. We dey street don't forget us when you enter position #KNUST

Stonebwoy Drops Thrilling Music Video For Hit Song, 'Therapy'

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has dropped the video to the much anticipated song, 'Therapy'.

This is the musicians first song after joining record label, Def Jam recordings in March this year.

The song is under exclusive license to Universal Music South Africa/Def Jam Recordings Africa, and was produced by IzyBeatz, Daramola, and Supa Dups.

'Therapy' tells the story of a man who has fallen deeply in love with his woman and he finds solace in talking to her. Stonebwoy terms this solace as 'Therapy'.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh