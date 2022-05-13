Reggae Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has released the visuals for his much anticipated song, 'Therapy'

This is the first song of the artiste after signing a deal with record label, Def Jam Recordings Africa

Fans share their views on the video with some talking about the dope visuals and compelling story it tells

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has dropped the visuals to the much anticipated song, 'Therapy'.

This is the musicians first song after joining record label, Def Jam recordings in March this year.

The song is under exclusive license to Universal Music South Africa/Def Jam Recordings Africa, and was produced by IzyBeatz, Daramola, and Supa Dups.

'Therapy' tells the story of a man who has fallen deeply in love with his woman and he finds solace in talking to her. Stonebwoy terms this solace as 'Therapy'.

The chorus of the song goes:

I love it when you lie to me That sh*t feel like therapy. I love it when you lie to me. That sh*t feel like therapy

The six-time winner of the VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award has thrilled fans and music lovers to dope visuals of the song as many appreciate the compelling story the video tells.

Fans React to 'Therapy' video by Stonebwoy

Charles korbla:

This is what I call real world class standard music video, picture quality on point, story line on point plus Good Sound. Ghana & Africa is proud to have you #Stonebwoy we love you king #therapy

Hello Vybes:

Let’s Appreciate This Beautiful Visuals And The Works Put In By The Dancehall GEM Stonebwoy. He Truly Need Our Support To Break Boundaries. One Love ❤️❤️✊

THE GREAT JAHMIEL:

Love This Song Bro

Jah StoneJT:

Stonebwoy Is Music Stonebwoy Is talent.. u Can't complain .

Jiggsillustrations:

I played this to some my peeps in Canada. They just couldn't get enough !!!! The Melody production is masterful

Tony Asankomah:

Loving this !! Sweet Visuals to match a sweet song!

Immanuel Kwabena Afriyie Aidoo:

Stonebwoy thank You for serving us Good music throughout these Years. Your music soothes and bring healing to the soul listening.We appreciate every effort You put in Your music.Keep raising the flag of Ghana and Africa High.

Nani Sage Music:

Complete Work ❤️❤️❤️❤️‼️

Edem Bright:

I like it when you lie to me that sh*t feels like therapy. This line hit hard

Stonebwoy Signs For Def Jam Recordings Africa

Multiple-award-winning Reggae and Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings, a division of Universal Music Group.

The signing of Stonebwoy was announced on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in a post on the official Twitter page of Def Jam.

The tweet was a video that shared some stats about Stonebwoy's work as an artiste. The tweet also announced Stonebwoy's latest song, Therapy, as his first release for the label.

"We are buzzing as we welcome Ghanaian Afro-pop legend @stonebwoy to the Def Jam Recordings Africa Family. Stay tuned for fresh fire as he drops his brand-new single and lyric video, #Therapy," caption read.

