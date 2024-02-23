Rapper Fameye said that his brand is big and that he would not be taking any GH¢20k offers to perform at shows

He stated that he invests more into his craft lately, and also in his appearance and his team

Many people applauded him for knowing his worth in the industry

Rapper Fameye said that he would not take any offer of GH¢2000 to perform at an event or concert since his brand is bigger now.

Fameye spoke about his worth in an interview

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Fameye said that if he was an upcoming artiste offered about GH¢20,000 to perform at a show, he would accept.

However, as a big artiste, he would not take such an offer because his brand is bigger now, and he invests more into his craft, such as recording top-notch music videos.

Fameye also added that he spends more on luxury items to improve his appearance, elevating his brand image.

"It is not as if I'm becoming greedy or anything. Right now, I can get plenty money and it would still look small to me. If it was 2019, and I was being paid the money I am being offered now, i would have built so many houses."

The Thank You crooner stated that when an event organiser approaches him with an offer, he first thinks about how the money will impact his brand.

He said that his friend, his photographer, charges him in dollars, and he understands because he wants to put him on a particular pedestal in his music career.

Below is Fameye's interview on Daybreak Hitz, where he spoke about performance fees.

Reactions to the video

Below are the thoughts from fans on Fameye speaking about his brand and performance fees:

hayfieldmartins said:

Bob Marley never wore anything that expensive to build his brand. It’s about making good songs and nothing else. King Ayi Soba was making Ghana proud outside but never wore anything expensive. Building a brand doesn’t necessarily mean wearing expensive clothes.

pyne.pyne.397 said:

Why is branding always linked to dressing in Ghana??

the_boy_nbjjj said:

Give thanks to #shattawalenima WALE he’s the reason Gh artist could charge more

cepdee said:

We are seeing the Evidence, ( Kreeehhhh )

miamiislive said:

He’ll take 20k for some shows.. why’s he tripping lol. I like the fact that he’s recognizing his Value worth and trying to determine charge to compliment that. But 20k isn’t a bad quote for some shows eg: a Village at Aburi or western region, sometimes house parties or even some campuses

